Inter Midfielder Nicolo Barella Sidelined With Thigh Injury, To Miss At Least Two Games

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella has suffered a thigh injury and will miss at least the next two games for the Italian champions. (More Football News)
The 27-year-old Italy international, who has made 175 league appearances for Inter, has a strain in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the club said in a statement.
"His condition will be reassessed next week," the club added when announcing his injury on Tuesday.
Inter, sixth in the Serie A standings with eight points from five matches, visit Udinese on Saturday, before hosting Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League next Tuesday.
Simone Inzaghi's side will be desperate to recover Barella for their clash with surprise league leaders Torino on October 5.
Barella impressed as the Nerazzurri began their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw at Manchester City last week, creating two chances for team-mates and ranking first among all Inter players for possession regains (seven) and passes played in the final third (10).