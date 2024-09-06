Football

SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics

UEFA Euro 2024 champions Spain were held to a goalless draw by Serbia in their Nations League clash on September 5, Thursday. In a much-changed team, the Spanish side had 21 shots on the Serbian goal but could not find past the opposing net. Spain next play Switzerland in their next Nations League match whereas Serbia are in action against Denmark.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Serbia's players clasp hands after the match | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's players clasp hands after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Joselu and team mates applaud fans after the match
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Joselu and team mates applaud fans after the match | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Joselu and team mates applaud fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Serbias goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic catches the ball
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic catches the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic catches the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Serbias Veljko Birmancevic
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Robin Le Normand, left, challenges for the ball with Serbias Luka Jovic
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Luka Jovic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Luka Jovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Dani Carvajal challenges for the ball with Serbias Ivan Ilic
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Dani Carvajal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Ivan Ilic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Dani Carvajal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Ivan Ilic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Dani Carvajal takes a shot
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Dani Carvajal takes a shot | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Dani Carvajal takes a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Fabian Ruiz challenges for the ball with Serbias Lazar Samardzic
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Fabian Ruiz challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Fabian Ruiz challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Serbias Luka Jovic fails to score
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Serbia's Luka Jovic fails to score | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's Luka Jovic fails to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spains Nico Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Serbias Lazar Samardzic
2024-25 Nations League Football Serbia vs Spain: Spain's Nico Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Spain's Nico Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.

