Serbia's players clasp hands after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Joselu and team mates applaud fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic catches the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Lamine Yamal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Luka Jovic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Dani Carvajal challenges for the ball with Serbia's Ivan Ilic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Dani Carvajal takes a shot at goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Fabian Ruiz challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Serbia's Luka Jovic fails to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.
Spain's Nico Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia's Lazar Samardzic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Spain at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia.