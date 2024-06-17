Football

SER Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Gives Three Lions A Winning Start - In Pics

Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday. The Real Madrid star put Gareth Southgate's team in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena from Bukayo Saka's cross. The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia in an earlier game, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros. England plays Denmark on Thursday.

UEFA Euro 2024: Serbia vs England | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's John Stones celebrates at the end of a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

England beat Serbia 1-0.
England beat Serbia 1-0. | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Serbia's Dusan Tadic applauds supporters at the end of a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jude Bellingham celebrates with Conor Gallagher
Jude Bellingham celebrates with Conor Gallagher | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England's Jude Bellingham, left, celebrates with England's Conor Gallagher at the end of the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Phil Foden is challenged by Serbia players
Phil Foden is challenged by Serbia players | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

England's Phil Foden, second from right, is challenged by Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, second from left, and teammate Milos Veljkovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Harry Kane duels for the ball with Nikola Milenkovic
Harry Kane duels for the ball with Nikola Milenkovic | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Harry Kane, front, duels for the ball with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Bukayo Saka is challenged by Strahinja Pavlovic
Bukayo Saka is challenged by Strahinja Pavlovic | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

England's Bukayo Saka, left, is challenged by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Declan Rice speaks to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Declan Rice speaks to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

England's Declan Rice speaks to England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jude Bellingham celebrates teams opening goal
Jude Bellingham celebrates team's opening goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Jude Bellingham, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jude Bellingham scores a goal
Jude Bellingham scores a goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores the opening goal during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

England fan during SER vs ENG match
England fan during SER vs ENG match | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

A England fan cheers from the stands before a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

