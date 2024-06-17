England's John Stones celebrates at the end of a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Serbia's Dusan Tadic applauds supporters at the end of a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, left, celebrates with England's Conor Gallagher at the end of the Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Phil Foden, second from right, is challenged by Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, second from left, and teammate Milos Veljkovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, front, duels for the ball with Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Bukayo Saka, left, is challenged by Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Declan Rice speaks to England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores the opening goal during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
A England fan cheers from the stands before a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.