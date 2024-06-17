Football

SER Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Bellingham Gives Three Lions A Winning Start - In Pics

Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday. The Real Madrid star put Gareth Southgate's team in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena from Bukayo Saka's cross. The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia in an earlier game, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros. England plays Denmark on Thursday.