Football

Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 6 Highlights: West Bengal, Rajasthan Through To Final Round

In the northeast, Nagaland and Meghalaya registered fighting wins against Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 6 Highlights
West Bengal football team ahead of Santosh Trophy 2024-25. Photo: X/IndianFootball
info_icon

West Bengal qualified for the final round of the ongoing Santosh Trophy 2024-25 despite playing out a goalless draw against Bihar in their third and final Group C match at the Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani on Wednesday. (Streaming & Guide | More Football News)

In another Group C match at the same venue, Uttar Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 2-1 thanks to Mohammed Tauseef's brace, Rohit Tigga scored in what proved to be a consolation goal for Jharkhand.

With two wins and one draw, the 32-time champions topped the group. Bihar finished with four points ahead of Jharkhand (3) and Uttar Pradesh (3).

Rajasthan have also booked a place in the final round of the ongoing Santosh Trophy tournament with a convincing 4-0 victory over Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in their must-win final group match at Royal FC Stadium, Jaipur on matchday 6.

Group I hosts took the field against DNHDD with four points, one behind Gujarat who had played out a draw with Maharashtra in the morning match. But goals from Altaf Hussain, Vishal Kaloshiya, Imran Khan and Yash Sahani ensured all three points for Rajasthan.

Maharashtra finished with four points while DNHDD ended their campaign without a win.

Representative image for I league. - X | Hero I league
I-League Owners Slam AIFF Over Broadcast Rights Chaos, Hint At FIFA Escalation

BY PTI

Also on Wednesday, seven-time champions Kerala opened their group stage campaign with a fighting 1-0 win over Railways at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode. Muhammad Ajsal proved the super-sub for the hosts as he scored the all-important in the 72nd minute.

In another Group H match, Pondicherry beat Lakshadweep 3-2 with two players scoring all five goals -- a hat-trick for Dhilipan K and a brace for Mohammed.

Group A clashes at the GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar witnessed the second-most successful Santosh Trophy side Punjab suffer a shock 0-1 defeat against Jammu and Kashmir. Adnan Ayub scored the only goal of the match in the 50th minute.

In the other Group A match, Ladakh beat Himachal Pradesh 2-1. Abid Ali (42') gave Ladakh the lead but Harsh Kumar (45+1) equalised for Himachal. Stanzin Jigmet found the winner in the 84th minute.

In the northeast, Nagaland and Meghalaya registered fighting wins against Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Played at Deshbhakta Maidan in Nalbari, S Ayenmongba (6') and Nisede Peseyie (13') struck early for Nagaland against the hosts. Dipu Mirdha scored the spot in the 57th minute to give Assam hope, but Nagaland escaped with all three points.

But Maghalaya lead Group E, on goals scored, following their 4-3 win over Arunachal Pradesh. Overkindness L Mawnai provided Meghalaya early lead with a eighth-minute goal, only to see Arunachal Pradesh make it 3-1 before the hour-mark through goals from Omang Dodum, Tagru James, and Tarh Dolu.

Sloppy defence eventually proved the difference between the two teams as Meghalaya scored three second-half goals, including two penalty conversions by Fullmoon Mukhim (63’, 83’), and Malkovich Khongriah's strike in the 65th minute.

Yesterday, Manipur (Group D) and Tamil Nadu (Group G) booked their spots in the final round. Both teams remained unbeaten in their respective groups.

November 21, 2024 fixture

Group F (Amritsar): Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh (11 am)

The group stage of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 sees 35 teams divided into nine groups, A to I with four teams except Group F which has three. Each team will play the other once during the group stage and each group winner will advance to the final round.

The final round will feature 12 teams -- nine group stage winners and the three which have been given byes (Goa, Services and Telangana).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox
  2. Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela
  3. Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  4. AFCON 2025 Qualifying Highlights: All Teams For Africa Cup of Nations Confirmed - Check Details
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 6 Highlights: West Bengal, Rajasthan Through To Final Round
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Most Exit Polls Predict Victory For BJP-Led Alliances In Maharashtra, Jharkhand
  2. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  3. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  4. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood