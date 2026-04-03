Santos Vs Remo, Brazilian Serie A 2026: 'Targeted' Neymar Helps Peixe Register Crucial Win In Relegation Fight
Fighting to avoid relegation, Santos FC registered a hard-fought 2-0 win over Clube Do Remo in round 9 of Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2026 at Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Thursday, April 2. Neymar, marked and targeted in equal measure, assisted Thaciano for the opener five minutes before the break, then helped Gonzalo Escobar set up Moises for the second in the 82nd. In a tense game, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star was booked for an altercation with visiting players and will miss the next game. Seemingly out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 plans, this was the 34-year-old's sixth appearance of the season. With the win, the Peixe moved to 13th in the table with 10 points, while Leao da Amazonia are at the bottom (six points).
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