Rodri Injury Update: Man City Still Waiting Amid Speculations Of Missing Entire Season

Manchester City are still waiting on news regarding Rodri's injury, so said Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
Rodri has been in Barcelona over recent days after he sustained a serious-looking knee injury in City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.
Reports have suggested the Spain midfielder, who has been crucial to City's success over the past few seasons, has suffered an anterior crucial ligament (ACL) injury.
There is speculation Rodri could miss the remainder of the season, but Guardiola was unable to offer any confirmation of those reports.
"We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors, exactly what he has," Guardiola said ahead of City's EFL Cup game against Watford on Tuesday.
"When we know it, the club or myself, the spokesman of the club will announce it."
Rodri played 50 times for City last season, with the Premier League champions losing only one of those matches.
However, they lost four of the nine games the former Atletico Madrid man missed in 2023-24.