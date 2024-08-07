Football

Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief

In the final game of their U.S. tour, Chelsea failed to recover after going 2-0 down inside the opening 27 minutes at the Bank of America Stadium

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Football
Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-1
info_icon

Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz scored as Real Madrid ran out 2-1 victors over Chelsea on Tuesday. (More Football News)

In the final game of their U.S. tour, Chelsea failed to recover after going 2-0 down inside the opening 27 minutes at the Bank of America Stadium.

Vazquez's deflected shot crept into the bottom-left corner to open the scoring in the 19th minute, with Dani Ceballos claiming to have got a touch, though the replays were inconclusive.

There were no question marks over Madrid's second goal, with Vinicius Junior sliding a ball in behind for Diaz, who coolly rounded Chelsea's new goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen before slotting in from a tight angle.

Enzo Maresca on pre-season tour - null
Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits

BY Stats Perform

Raheem Sterling squandered a great chance to tee up Christopher Nkunku for a tap-in, though Chelsea did pull one back when Noni Madueke headed in from Enzo Fernandez's teasing cross.

Nkunku drilled straight at Andriy Lunin from close range in the best chance of the second half, as Chelsea suffered their third defeat in the space of five games of their U.S. tour.

Data Debrief: Vinicius steals the show

Vinicius could not get going at the Copa America earlier this summer, as Brazil crashed out in the quarters, but the wing wizard had the beating of Chelsea's defenders.

He set the tone early on when he dribbled beyond Reece James and almost got a shot off, while his assist for Diaz's goal was a perfectly weighted throughball.

In his 66 minutes on the pitch, Vinicius created a team-high three chances, while completing two of his six dribbles and having 10 touches in the opposition area.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando Off To Good Start; SL - 51/0 (11 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
  2. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  3. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  4. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
Tennis News
  1. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  2. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  3. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  4. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  5. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  2. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  3. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  4. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  5. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Shock
  2. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
  3. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  5. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
US News
  1. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  2. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  3. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  4. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  5. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
World News
  1. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  2. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crash In Nuwakot
  3. Thailand: Court Dissolves Progressive Move Forward Party, Which Won Election But Failed To Take Power
  4. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  5. Turkey To Back South Africa's Genocide Claims Against Israel At World Court
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Archana Girish Kamath Wins 3rd Match As India Trail 1-2 Against Germany In Women's TT QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando Off To Good Start; SL - 51/0 (11 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign