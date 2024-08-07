Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief

Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz scored as Real Madrid ran out 2-1 victors over Chelsea on Tuesday. (More Football News)
In the final game of their U.S. tour, Chelsea failed to recover after going 2-0 down inside the opening 27 minutes at the Bank of America Stadium.
Vazquez's deflected shot crept into the bottom-left corner to open the scoring in the 19th minute, with Dani Ceballos claiming to have got a touch, though the replays were inconclusive.
There were no question marks over Madrid's second goal, with Vinicius Junior sliding a ball in behind for Diaz, who coolly rounded Chelsea's new goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen before slotting in from a tight angle.
Raheem Sterling squandered a great chance to tee up Christopher Nkunku for a tap-in, though Chelsea did pull one back when Noni Madueke headed in from Enzo Fernandez's teasing cross.
Nkunku drilled straight at Andriy Lunin from close range in the best chance of the second half, as Chelsea suffered their third defeat in the space of five games of their U.S. tour.
Data Debrief: Vinicius steals the show
Vinicius could not get going at the Copa America earlier this summer, as Brazil crashed out in the quarters, but the wing wizard had the beating of Chelsea's defenders.
He set the tone early on when he dribbled beyond Reece James and almost got a shot off, while his assist for Diaz's goal was a perfectly weighted throughball.
In his 66 minutes on the pitch, Vinicius created a team-high three chances, while completing two of his six dribbles and having 10 touches in the opposition area.