Rajasthan FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, Super Cup 2025: MCFC Aim To Keep Pressure On Table Toppers Kerala Blasters
Rajasthan FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Blog, AIFF Super Cup: Rajasthan FC meet Mumbai City FC in the second Group D fixture of the 2025 AIFF Super Cup on November 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda
Good evening Indian football fans! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025. In today's match on Group D, Rajasthan FC will go head-to-head with Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Mumbai will aim to register their second victory of the cup competition with a spot in the semi-finals up for grabs. They are coming on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi and they will hope for the same today against a Rajasthan FC side, which lost 1-0 in their previous outing against Kerala Blasters FC. Stay tuned with us for live score, build-up and updates from this match.
Rajasthan FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup: Match Details
Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
Date: November 3, 2025
Kick-Off: 7:30 PM
Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D match between Rajasthan FC and Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The kick-off time is 7:30PM. Stay tuned for the build up and live scores.