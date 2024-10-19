Ederson believes Manchester City already have "the next manager in mind" for when Pep Guardiola departs the Etihad Stadium. (More Football News)
Guardiola's contract with the Citizens expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, and the Spaniard is undecided on his long-term future.
The 53-year-old has guided City to six Premier League titles - including an unprecedented four in a row - since joining the club in 2016, as well as the Champions League, Club World Cup and four Carabao Cup triumphs.
Ederson, whose own future at the Etihad was also recently under speculation, knows it will be "a great loss" on the day Guardiola ends his stay with City.
However, the goalkeeper thinks the club are prepared for when the time arrives.
"City is a very well-structured club, well-managed, it has great directors, a great CEO, a great coach," Ederson told TNT Sports Brazil.
"I believe the club already has the next manager in mind. The day Pep decides to leave, they will try to follow the same line of work.
"Of course, it would be a great loss. I have no doubt about that, because you are talking about the best coach in the world. I see a club very well-prepared for post-Guardiola."