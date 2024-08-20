Football

Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for a club-record fee

New Brighton signing, Georginio Rutter
info_icon

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for a club-record fee.

The Seagulls activated his £40million release clause and the forward has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side.

Rutter joined Leeds in January 2023, making 66 appearances in all competitions and netting eight goals.

He scored six of those in the Championship last season, though had the second-most shots of anyone in the team (122), behind only Crysencio Summerville.

His 15 assists last term were also the most of any Leeds player, while only Leif Davies provided more in the competition.

Fabian Hurzeler said: "Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season — but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim.

"Now we have to integrate him into the team. We're looking forward to working with him."

Rutter is the seventh signing for Brighton under Hurzeler, following Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouye, Brajan Gruda and Ibrahim Osman into the squad.

