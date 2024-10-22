Football

Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension

Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United

Premier-League
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon
info_icon

Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United. (More Football News)

The winger, who was linked with a move away from St. James' Park to Liverpool in the last transfer window, has committed his future to the club.

He has made 74 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions since joining from Everton in January 2023 and was awarded the club's Player of the Season award after impressing last term.

Gordon has scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions. Since his debut, only Kieran Trippier (119) and Bruno Guimaraes (92) have created more chances for the Magpies than the 23-year-old.

The season, he has netted twice in the Premier League, with only Harvey Barnes (three) scoring more.

"I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover, it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here," he told the club's website.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is, we need to win a trophy.

"Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine."

