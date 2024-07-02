Football

POR Vs SVN, UEFA Euro 2024: Pepe Becomes Oldest European To Play In Major Tournament Knockout Game

Portugal defender Pepe has become the oldest player to appear in a knockout-stage game at a World Cup or European Championships, surpassing the record held by Peter Shilton

Pepe in action against Slovenia
info_icon

Portugal defender Pepe has become the oldest player to appear in a knockout-stage game at a World Cup or European Championships, surpassing the record held by Peter Shilton. (More Football News)

England goalkeeping great Shilton was 40 years and 292 days old when he represented the Three Lions in their third-place play-off loss to Italy at the 1990 World Cup.

At 41 years and 126 days old, Pepe claimed that record for himself when he started Portugal's Euro 2024 last-16 meeting with Slovenia in Frankfurt on Monday.

Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo are also the two oldest players to appear at the Euros, with the Selecao captain aged 39 years and 147 days when he stepped out versus Slovenia.

