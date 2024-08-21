Phil Foden poses after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Cole Palmer poses after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Grace Clinton poses with her PFA Young Player of the Year trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Fara Williams poses with her PFA Merit Award trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Alfie May poses with his PFA League One Player of the Year trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Crysencio Summerville poses with his PFA Championship Player of the Year trophy during during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Cole Palmer and his sister Hallie pose after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Premier League team of the year winners Declan Rice, Ollie Watkins, David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Phil Foden, Rodri, Martin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker (left to right) pose with their trophies during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Virgil van Dijk and Rike Nooitgedagt arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Pep Guardiola arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Phil Foden, Rebecca Cooke and son Ronnie Foden arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Declan Rice arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Jules Breach and Alex Scott, right, arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.
Annabel Kiki arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.