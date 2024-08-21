Football

PFA's Player Of The Year: Foden, Palmer, Shaw Win - In Pics

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw were voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English football for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Foden helped Man City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists. Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League as the Jamaican forward netted 21 goals, although City lost the title on goal difference to Chelsea. Foden and Shaw also won the equivalent award from the Football Writers’ Association, which is voted on by journalists. The PFA winners are selected by professional players.

Britain PFA Player Awards: Phil Foden poses with PFA Player of the Year award | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Phil Foden poses after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

2/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Cole Palmer poses with the PFA Young Player of the Year award
Britain PFA Player Awards: Cole Palmer poses with the PFA Young Player of the Year award | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Cole Palmer poses after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

3/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Grace Clinton with her PFA Young Player of the Year trophy
Britain PFA Player Awards: Grace Clinton with her PFA Young Player of the Year trophy | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Grace Clinton poses with her PFA Young Player of the Year trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

4/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Fara Williams poses with her PFA Merit Award trophy
Britain PFA Player Awards: Fara Williams poses with her PFA Merit Award trophy | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Fara Williams poses with her PFA Merit Award trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

5/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Alfie May with his PFA League One Player of the Year trophy
Britain PFA Player Awards: Alfie May with his PFA League One Player of the Year trophy | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Alfie May poses with his PFA League One Player of the Year trophy during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

6/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Crysencio Summerville poses with PFA Championship Player of the Year trophy
Britain PFA Player Awards: Crysencio Summerville poses with PFA Championship Player of the Year trophy | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Crysencio Summerville poses with his PFA Championship Player of the Year trophy during during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

7/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Cole Palmer and his sister Hallie pose after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award
Britain PFA Player Awards: Cole Palmer and his sister Hallie pose after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Cole Palmer and his sister Hallie pose after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

8/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Premier League team of the year pose with their trophies
Britain PFA Player Awards: Premier League team of the year pose with their trophies | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Premier League team of the year winners Declan Rice, Ollie Watkins, David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Phil Foden, Rodri, Martin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker (left to right) pose with their trophies during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

9/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Virgil van Dijk and Rike Nooitgedagt arrive Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Virgil van Dijk and Rike Nooitgedagt arrive Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Virgil van Dijk and Rike Nooitgedagt arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

10/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Pep Guardiola arrives Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Pep Guardiola arrives Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Pep Guardiola arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

11/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Phil Foden, Rebecca Cooke and son Ronnie Foden arrive Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Phil Foden, Rebecca Cooke and son Ronnie Foden arrive Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Phil Foden, Rebecca Cooke and son Ronnie Foden arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

12/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen arrive Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen arrive Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Erling Haaland and Isabel Haugseng Johansen arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

13/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Declan Rice arrives Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Declan Rice arrives Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Declan Rice arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

14/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Jules Breach and Alex Scott, right, arrive Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Jules Breach and Alex Scott, right, arrive Opera House Manchester | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Jules Breach and Alex Scott, right, arrive for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

15/15
Britain PFA Player Awards: Annabel Kiki arrives Opera House Manchester
Britain PFA Player Awards: Annabel Kiki arrives Opera House Manchester Peter Byrne

Annabel Kiki arrives for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award during the 2024 PFA Awards at the Opera House Manchester, England.

