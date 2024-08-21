Football

PFA's Player Of The Year: Foden, Palmer, Shaw Win - In Pics

Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw were voted the men’s and women’s player of the year in English football for last season at the Professional Footballers’ Association awards on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Foden helped Man City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title, scoring 19 times and providing eight assists. Shaw was the top scorer in the Women’s Super League as the Jamaican forward netted 21 goals, although City lost the title on goal difference to Chelsea. Foden and Shaw also won the equivalent award from the Football Writers’ Association, which is voted on by journalists. The PFA winners are selected by professional players.