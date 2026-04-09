PSG 2-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Reds Beaten As Holders Take 1st Leg

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Georgia star cut in from the left flank midway through the second half and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading eighth goal of the competition. “We had chances to score more,” Kvaratskhelia said. “But I think it’s OK, 2-0 is good but we have to stay concentrated.” Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé spurned three chances at Parc des Princes.

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-
PSG players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-PSGs Nuno Mendes
PSG's Nuno Mendes, right, challenges Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-Alexander Isak
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, center, challenges for the ball with PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-PSGs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes his way through on his way to score his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-PSGs Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha kicks the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, right, and PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League quarterfinal match-Maria Sanchez
Referee Jose Maria Sanchez shows a yellow card to Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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