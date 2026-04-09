PSG 2-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Reds Beaten As Holders Take 1st Leg
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added another solo goal to his collection as Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Georgia star cut in from the left flank midway through the second half and, with typically quick feet, skipped past a defender and the goalkeeper before stroking in his team-leading eighth goal of the competition. “We had chances to score more,” Kvaratskhelia said. “But I think it’s OK, 2-0 is good but we have to stay concentrated.” Désiré Doué put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé spurned three chances at Parc des Princes.
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