Football

PSG Vs Lens, Ligue 1: Barcola Under No Extra Pressure, Insists Enrique

Bradley Barcola took his tally to eight goals in nine league appearances in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 triumph over rivals Marseille

Bradley Barcola
Bradley Barcola has scored eight goals in his first nine Ligue 1 games
Luis Enrique revealed that there is no additional pressure on the shoulders of Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, who has enjoyed a fine start to the Ligue 1 season. (More Football News)

Barcola took his tally to eight goals in nine league appearances in PSG's 3-0 triumph over rivals Marseille last weekend. 

The France international has now scored nine goals in his last 10 Ligue 1 games, more than in his first 64 (eight).

Barcola, top scorer in the division this term, is also one goal away from equalling his tally over his previous three seasons in the top-flight (nine goals in 65 games). 

"I don't know and I'm not worried," Luis Enrique told reporters when asked how far Barcola can go. "But when he doesn't score, others will, that's how teams work.

"There's no extra responsibility, everyone has to protect everyone, there can't be one player under more pressure."

Barcola has also completed more dribbles (18) than any of his PSG team-mates, subsequently seeing fellow forward Randal Kolo Muani drop to the bench. 

Kolo Muani joined the Parisiens from Einthract Frankfurt last year and has scored 11 goals and added six assists in 50 appearances in all competitions. 

However, the 25-year-old has started just two games for Luis Enrique's side this term, with recent reports linking him with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions. 

"I trust what I see in matches and in training. With a coach like me, a player who isn't playing can turn his situation around by the way he trains," Luis Enrique said.

PSG welcome Lens to the Parc des Princes this Saturday, hoping to maintain their three point advantage at the summit of the standings. 

They have won their last three games against Lens in Ligue 1 and could equal their best run against them in the top-flight (four in 1983-1984, 1993-1994 and 1996-1997).

