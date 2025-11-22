PSG Vs Le Havre Preview, Ligue 1: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain face Le Havre in Ligue 1 2025-26
PSG target strong restart ahead of gruelling end-of-year schedule
Vitinha central to Ligue 1 leaders' control and creativity
Le Havre unbeaten in four but face daunting odds in Paris
Luis Enrique has urged his Paris Saint-Germain players to end a stellar 2025 on a high as they prepare to face Le Havre in Ligue 1 this weekend.
It has been a sensational year for PSG, who lifted their first Champions League trophy back in May, along with three other major honours, including the top-flight title.
And the Parisiens have continued where they left off in 2025-26, sitting top of Ligue 1 by two points as well as taking nine points from their first four Champions League games.
Indeed, across Europe's top five leagues since the beginning of the year, no team has won more games in all competitions than Luis Enrique's star-studded squad (45).
They have also scored more goals than any other club in Europe (157, including the Club World Cup), at least 11 more than second-placed Barcelona.
PSG entered the November international break on the back of a 3-2 win over Lyon in Le Classique, thanks to Joao Neves's 95th-minute winner at Groupama Stadium.
"We only had six players in training yesterday, but we've got everyone back today, which we're happy about," Luis Enrique told reporters.
"There are eight games left before the winter break, and we're looking forward to getting back to work."
Their clash with 12th-placed Le Havre marks the start of a hectic period from now until the end of the year, with PSG playing seven more times before 2026 arrives.
Following their Ligue 1 clash this weekend, they welcome Tottenham, who they beat in the UEFA Super Cup, to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League.
They also face Monaco, Rennes and Metz in the league, along with Athletic Bilbao in Europe, before taking part in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 17.
"We're always looking to improve, and we want to stay at the top of the league," Luis Enrique added.
"We've got two more big Champions League games before the end of the year, then our opening game in the Coupe de France and then the Intercontinental Cup.
"We've got our minds set on winning every game and on continuing to improve."
But Le Havre will pose a difficult test to PSG, having gone unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 outings, though they picked up back-to-back draws before the international break.
Didier Digard's finished a point above the relegation zone in 2024-25, but their last visit to the French capital saw them narrowly lose 2-1 against PSG.
And Luis Enrique is expecting another difficult test this time around, saying: "They're not struggling. They're 12th in the table.
"I remember it being really tough to face them last season.
"This will be the first game after an international break, and these games are different because it's easy to be slightly less focused, but it'll be important to win tomorrow.
"Given the circumstances, winning is the most important thing.
"We're aware of the expectations that are placed on us, but to be at our best, we need every player. We're moving forward, and winning is what matters the most right now."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
PSG – Vitinha
Vitinha has provided six assists in Ligue 1 this season, his highest tally over a single league campaign in his career and the joint-most in the big-five European leagues in 2025-26, alongside Luis Milla and Marcus Rashford.
The PSG midfielder has also completed the most passes (1125), passes ending in the final third (345) and line-breaking passes (207) in those divisions this season.
Le Havre – Issa Soumare
Should Le Havre upset PSG this weekend, they will need Issa Soumare, who has scored three Ligue 1 goals this season, to be at his very best.
Soumare has also registered team-high totals for assists (two) and chances created (15), while only Yanis Zouaoui (12) has completed more dribbles than the Senegalese forward (10) for Le Havre in the top-flight this season.
MATCH PREDICTION: PSG WIN
Le Havre have lost eight of their last nine Ligue 1 matches against the title holders, though their 3-3 draw against PSG on 27 April 2024 is the only exception in this run.
But this weekend's visitors have lost just one of their last eight top-flight matches (W2 D5) and none of the last four (W2 D2), meaning they could now equal their longest unbeaten run since returning to the top-flight in 2023-24 (five between October and November 2023).
They have also not conceded a goal in their last two away matches in Ligue 1 (1-0 v Auxerre, 0-0 v Toulouse) and could record three consecutive clean sheets on the road for the first time since January-April 1999 (three).
And they may fancy their chances here. Of PSG's eight Ligue 1 wins so far this season (D3 L1), 50% have been by a single-goal margin (four), the highest such percentage for the Parisiens in a top-flight campaign under QSI's ownership.
Luis Enrique's side have, however, kept four clean sheets in five Ligue 1 home games this season, already matching their tally from 17 matches at the Parc des Princes in 2024-25.
And it could be a special day for Marquinhos, who is in line to make his 500th appearance for PSG in all competitions. However, that would be his 318th game in Ligue 1 for the club, still leaving him as a distant second to Jean-Marc Pilorget (371).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
PSG – 77.5%
Draw – 13%
Le Havre – 9.5%