Paris Saint-Germain Vs Atletico Madrid: Last-Gasp Winner Leaves PSG Outside Top 24 In UCL

PSG are left on just four points from four matches, down in 25th and facing an early exit from the competition

Angel Correa condemned PSG to a painful defeat.
Paris Saint-Germain's disappointing Champions League campaign stumbled to a new low on Wednesday as a last-gasp 2-1 home loss to Atletico Madrid left them in the elimination zone. (More Football News)

After defeat to Arsenal and a draw with PSV, PSG were hoping to get back on track in Europe and scored first through Warren Zaire Emery on 14 minutes.

But Nahuel Molina had Atleti level just four minutes later, and a largely disappointing encounter looked set for a draw until Angel Correa's dramatic winner three minutes into second-half stoppage time.

On as a substitute, Correa stabbed past Gianluigi Donnarumma following a rapid counter-attack, prompting an angry reaction from the home crowd.

PSG are left on just four points from four matches, down in 25th and facing an early exit from the competition.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone - null
PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Wary Of Wounded Hosts

BY Stats Perform

Diego Simeone's Atleti themselves badly needed this victory but are now two points and two places above their opponents at the halfway stage of the league phase.

Data Debrief: Classic Atleti punish profligate PSG

This was Simeone's Atletico in a nutshell. They had just 29% of the ball and attempted only four shots, yet two of those found the back of the net to stun PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants entered this matchweek as the Champions League's biggest under-performers in terms of expected goals since the start of last season, and again they were too wasteful in the final third after creating 1.9 xG.

Atleti, who have consistently proven far more clinical, had chances worth just 0.7 xG but ruthlessly stole victory.

