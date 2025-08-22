PSG Vs Angers Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Here is your ready reckoner for the French Ligue 1 2025-26 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers: previous results, match preview, likely starting XIs, broadcast details and head-to-head stats

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
PSG Vs Angers Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26
PSG Vs Angers Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 1-0 in their Ligue 1 2025-26 opener

  • Angers pipped PSG's neighbours Paris FC 1-0

  • Luis Enrique's team looking for 19th successive win against visitors

Holders Paris Saint-Germain host Angers in their second match of the French Ligue 1 2025-26 season at Parc des Princes early Saturday morning (August 23, 2025), India time. Watch the PSG vs Angers football match tonight live.

Luis Enrique's Parisians, the world champions, started their title defence with a 1-0 win over Nantes on the road. Despite dominating the match from the get-go, PSG could find the back of the net only in the 67th minute, that too a deflection off Vitinha's long-range shot. The Portuguese was also leading the team for the first time.

Angers also registered a 1-0 win in their opening-day fixture, interestingly, against PSG's neighbours and newly-promoted Paris FC. Esteban Lepaul's ninth-minute strike following a brilliant through ball from the defensive third proved decisive in a clash that also witnessed Alexandre Dujeux's Le SCO lose Louis Mouton in the 57th minute to a send-off.

PSG Vs Angers Head-To-Head Record

Paris Saint-Germain remain the overwhelming favourites, and they are looking for their 19th successive win against Angers. The last time they failed the honours in this fixture was almost a decade ago, a goalless draw in December 2015.

In fact, for the uninitiated, PSG beat Angers the last time they met in the league to clinch their fourth straight Ligue 1 title, sealed by a volley from teen sensation Desire Doue, in April, with six matches to spare.

Overall, PSG lead Angers 25-3 in 35 meetings. Angers' last win against PSG was in January 1975.

PSG Vs Angers, Ligue 1 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Lee, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Angers: Koffi; Camara, Arcus, Lefort; Raolisoa, Capelle, Belkebla, Hanin; Belkhdim, Cherif; Lepaul.

PSG Vs Angers, Ligue 1 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the PSG vs Angers, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match be played?

The PSG vs Angers, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at Parc des Princes in southwestern Paris, France on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the PSG vs Angers, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The PSG vs Angers, French Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Fans in France can watch it on DAZN France, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.

Published At:
