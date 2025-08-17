Nantes Vs PSG Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

PSG are the UEFA Super Cup winners
Defending champions take on Nantes in Ligue 1 opener
Luis Enrique axed star GK Gianluigi Donnarumma
Nantes welcome Ligue 1, Champions League and recently crowned UEFA Super Cup champions Paris Saint-Germain at the La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau on Monday, August 18, 2025. Despite playing on home turf, Nantes won't have it easy against Luis Enrique's side.
PSG, on the other hand, defeated Tottenham Hotspur to lift the UEFA Super Cup title. The Parisians will eager to start on a positive note amidst the Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer saga.
Nantes vs PSG Match Details:
Location: Nantes, France
Stadium: La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Stadium
Date: Monday, August 18
Kick-off Time: 12:15 a.m. IST (Sunday, August 17)
Nantes vs PSG H2H
Total matches: 92
Nantes won: 28
PSG won: 44
Draws: 20
Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match start?
The Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 18 at the La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau Stadium.
Where to watch the Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match in India?
The Nantes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 match won't be available for telecast nor live streaming in India.