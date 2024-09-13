Football

Paris Saint-Germain Taking New Champions League Format In Stride: Coach Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain face Girona in the first of eight matches in the Champions League's league phase, with the competition's new-look first round running until January

Luis-Enrique-psg-coach
Luis Enrique led Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League semi-finals last term
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain begin their latest quest for Champions League glory next week, but the extra workload required in the competition this season will not change Luis Enrique's approach. (More Football News)

PSG face Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, having made a perfect start to the season with three wins from three games to sit two points clear of Marseille, Nantes, Monaco and Lens.

They then face Girona in the first of eight matches in the Champions League's league phase on Wednesday, with the competition's new-look first round running until January.

However, Luis Enrique's approach to managing his squad's workload will remain the same.

He told reporters: "It's true, the schedule is a bit different but I don't think it is going to change the way I work as a coach.

"I have principles that I think are best for the team. It is always good to have around 20 players who think they can play, rather than 12 or 13. That is something that has always produced the best results for me.

"Now we are playing every three days with an intense schedule. I am still calm. Of course players can get injuries or suspensions but I am confident that we can manage all of that this season."

Midfielders Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery are unlikely to feature on Saturday after picking up injuries while representing Portugal and France during the international break.

PSG could also be without Gianluigi Donnarumma after the goalkeeper became a father and Luis Enrique has yet to make a decision on the Italian's involvement.

Bradley Barcola has excelled for PSG this term, netting as many goals in their first three league games (four) as he managed in the entirety of 2023-24.

He was also on target for France versus Italy last week, but Luis Enrique is keen to avoid putting pressure on the 22-year-old, saying: "It would be easy to protect the players without journalists. 

"Right now everyone is talking about Barcola. People said he couldn't play in the past, that he wasn't ready for the Champions League. But we're lucky that he is very sensible, humble and hard-working.

"In the season there are highs and lows for everyone and we have to manage that. The press always want something black or white, but that is not how it is."

