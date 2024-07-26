Aitana Bonmati inspired Spain past Japan as La Roja started their Paris Olympics campaign with a 2-1 victory on Thursday. (More Football News)
Spain are aiming to become the first side to win Olympic gold after lifting the Women's World Cup, having defeated England in the final of that tournament last year.
Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati levelled after Aoba Fujino's stunning 13th-minute free-kick opener in Nantes, before the Spain midfielder teed up Mariona Caldentey's winner 16 minutes from time.
That result saw Montserrat Tome's side seize top spot in Group C ahead of Brazil, who edged past Nigeria 1-0 thanks to Gabi Nunes' first-half finish.
Elsewhere in Group A, defending champions Canada put off-field issues to one side by overcoming New Zealand 2-1 thanks to goals from Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens in Saint-Etienne.
Canada's integrity had been questioned ahead of the game in the wake of a spying scandal, with assistant Andy Spence serving as head coach after Bev Priestman volunteered to sit out.
Priestman, two members of her staff and the Canadian Olympic Committee are being investigated by FIFA's disciplinary committee after a drone was spotted flying over New Zealand's training on Monday.
"Obviously the timing was quite terrible," said Canada captain Jessie Fleming of the drone incident, after her side battled back following Mackenzie Barry's early opener.
"But I think for us, we've just leaned into each other as a player group and we really just want to focus on being here and playing."
Hosts France seemed on course for a routine victory in the other Group A game after Marie-Antoinette Katoto's first-half double and Kadidiatou Diani's goal against Colombia.
However, Catalina Usme pulled one back from the spot and Manuela Pavi further reduced the deficit nine minutes later, only for Mayra Ramirez's late red card to help France hold out for a 3-2 victory.
Meanwhile, Germany swept aside Australia 3-0 in Group B, inflicting the Matildas' joint-heaviest defeat at the Olympics, along with a loss against the same opponent, by the same scoreline, at Sydney 2000.
Efforts from Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller and Jule Brand sealed the victory for the DFB-Frauenteam against the Tokyo 2020 semi-finalists.