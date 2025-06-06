Paraguay Vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: PAR 2-0 URU At Full-time

Uruguay's Mathias Olivera (16) and Paraguay's Juan Jose Caceres go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay. AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay defeated Uruguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion for the Matchday 15 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Thursday, 5 June. Both sides are aiming to secure a spot in the main tournament but only Paraguay come out of this encounter on top. Galarza gave Paraguay an early lead and then they managed to convert a late penalty to make it 2-0. Follow highlights below

6 Jun 2025, 03:27:23 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hi Paraguay take on Uruguay in this feisty FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion.

6 Jun 2025, 04:23:37 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon Paraguay welcome Uruguay as we await kick-off in Asuncion in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

6 Jun 2025, 04:31:56 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Underway Underway at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco with Paraguay taking on Uruguay in the FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier.

6 Jun 2025, 04:36:59 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors On Top Visitors are on the top in the early stages as Paraguay have been made to defend for their lives by Marcelo Bielsa's side.

6 Jun 2025, 04:41:53 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Opening 10 Mins Opening 10 mins and Uruguay look untroubled and will look upto their star names including recently crowned PL champion, Darwin Nunez to provide the spark.

6 Jun 2025, 04:44:46 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Goal!!! Matías Galarza's header sees them lead against Uruguay in the 13th minute.

6 Jun 2025, 04:52:31 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bielsa Worried 20 mins on the clock and Uruguay have not scored, leaving former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa very worried on the sideline.

6 Jun 2025, 05:00:45 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Manuel Ugarte Fails To Find Pass Man United star Manuel Ugarte hopes to find Darwin Nunez but his pass is intercepted by the Paraguayan defenders

6 Jun 2025, 05:07:11 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 10 Mins For ET We are 10 mins away from half-time as Paraguay will be the most happier side, having taken the 1-0 lead.

6 Jun 2025, 05:12:16 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Matias Galarza Gets Booked Matias Galarza, the goalscorer of the evening, is booked for a bad foul on Uruguay player.

6 Jun 2025, 05:17:49 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Three Mins Added Three minutes added on in the first-half stoppage time.

6 Jun 2025, 05:20:56 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT The referee blows the whistle for half-time as Galarza goal separates the two sides at the break.

6 Jun 2025, 05:37:17 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 2nd Half Underway Second half underway as Uruguay search for an equalizer against the hosts, who took an early lead in the game.

6 Jun 2025, 05:46:36 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Paraguay Chance Hosts get a corner and as the ball is swung in, the Uruguayan goalie makes a hash of it before collecting it cleanly.

6 Jun 2025, 05:52:57 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Paraguay Players Receive Treatment Play is halted as Paraguay players collide with each other and the referee calls for medical assistance citing head injury.

6 Jun 2025, 06:00:37 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors With A Chance Free-kick taken low and hard but hits straight at the Paraguayan wall.

6 Jun 2025, 06:07:51 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors' Time Running Out Time is running out for the visitors with the likes of Aguirre, Pellistri and co unable to find at the back of the net.

6 Jun 2025, 06:10:35 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Penalty Awarded Penalty awarded for a rash challenge on Julio Enciso. The Brighton man makes no mistake as he gives his team a deserved 2-0 lead on the night.

6 Jun 2025, 06:37:53 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Full-time Paraguay 2, Uruguay 0

6 Jun 2025, 06:42:08 am IST Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers 🇵🇾 Paraguay pick up three points against Uruguay!#WeAre26 | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 6, 2025