Paraguay Vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: PAR 2-0 URU At Full-time

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Catch all the highlights from the football qualifying match between Paraguay & Uruguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion

Uruguay-Paraguay
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera (16) and Paraguay's Juan Jose Caceres go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay. AP/Jorge Saenz
Paraguay defeated Uruguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion for the Matchday 15 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Thursday, 5 June. Both sides are aiming to secure a spot in the main tournament but only Paraguay come out of this encounter on top. Galarza gave Paraguay an early lead and then they managed to convert a late penalty to make it 2-0. Follow highlights below
LIVE UPDATES

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hi

Paraguay take on Uruguay in this feisty FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon

Paraguay welcome Uruguay as we await kick-off in Asuncion in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Underway

Underway at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco with Paraguay taking on Uruguay in the FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors On Top

Visitors are on the top in the early stages as Paraguay have been made to defend for their lives by Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Opening 10 Mins

Opening 10 mins and Uruguay look untroubled and will look upto their star names including recently crowned PL champion, Darwin Nunez to provide the spark.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Goal!!!

Matías Galarza's header sees them lead against Uruguay in the 13th minute.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Bielsa Worried

20 mins on the clock and Uruguay have not scored, leaving former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa very worried on the sideline.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Manuel Ugarte Fails To Find Pass

Man United star Manuel Ugarte hopes to find Darwin Nunez but his pass is intercepted by the Paraguayan defenders

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 10 Mins For ET

We are 10 mins away from half-time as Paraguay will be the most happier side, having taken the 1-0 lead.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Matias Galarza Gets Booked

Matias Galarza, the goalscorer of the evening, is booked for a bad foul on Uruguay player.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Three Mins Added

Three minutes added on in the first-half stoppage time.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT

The referee blows the whistle for half-time as Galarza goal separates the two sides at the break.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: 2nd Half Underway

Second half underway as Uruguay search for an equalizer against the hosts, who took an early lead in the game.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Paraguay Chance

Hosts get a corner and as the ball is swung in, the Uruguayan goalie makes a hash of it before collecting it cleanly.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Paraguay Players Receive Treatment

Play is halted as Paraguay players collide with each other and the referee calls for medical assistance citing head injury.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors With A Chance

Free-kick taken low and hard but hits straight at the Paraguayan wall.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Visitors' Time Running Out

Time is running out for the visitors with the likes of Aguirre, Pellistri and co unable to find at the back of the net.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Penalty Awarded

Penalty awarded for a rash challenge on Julio Enciso. The Brighton man makes no mistake as he gives his team a deserved 2-0 lead on the night.

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Full-time

Paraguay 2, Uruguay 0

Paraguay Vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Thank You

That will be it for this blog. Thank you for following.

