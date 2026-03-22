OGC Nice 0-4 PSG, Ligue 1: Dro Fernandez Scores First Goal As Enrique's Men Take Top Spot

Dro Fernández scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain as it won at struggling Nice 4-0 and reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The 18-year-old midfielder joined from Barcelona in January and grabbed his side’s third goal after being neatly set up by Ousmane Dembélé in the 81st minute. PSG moved one point above Lens, which crushed Angers 5-1 on Friday. Defending champion PSG has played one game less and the sides meet on April 11 in Lens in what could be a title decider.

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League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, scores his side's fourth goal during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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League One: OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Pedro Fernandez scores his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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France Soccer League One: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
PSG's Desire Doue challenges Nice's goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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France Soccer League One: OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Desire Doue scores his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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French League One soccer match: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, and Nice's Dante battle for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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French League One soccer match: OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Nuno Mendes scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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France League One Soccer: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
Nice's Abdulai Juma Bah, left, attempts to clear the ball during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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France League One Soccer: OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Desire Doue, center, crosses the ball during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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League One 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, center, heads the ball during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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League One 2025-26: OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, center, gets in a shot during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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Paris Saint-Germain vs OGC Nice
PSG's Willian Pacho, center, heads the ball during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain in Nice, France. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
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