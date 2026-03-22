OGC Nice 0-4 PSG, Ligue 1: Dro Fernandez Scores First Goal As Enrique's Men Take Top Spot
Dro Fernández scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain as it won at struggling Nice 4-0 and reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The 18-year-old midfielder joined from Barcelona in January and grabbed his side’s third goal after being neatly set up by Ousmane Dembélé in the 81st minute. PSG moved one point above Lens, which crushed Angers 5-1 on Friday. Defending champion PSG has played one game less and the sides meet on April 11 in Lens in what could be a title decider.
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