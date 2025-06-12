Roberto Martinez called Nuno Mendes the ‘best left-back he’s ever seen’ and backed the Portugal star for the Ballon d’Or award after an incredible season.
Mendes played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s historic treble, which included their first-ever Champions League title.
The 22-year-old also scored a goal in normal time along with a penalty in the shootout as Portugal beat Spain to win their second Nations League.
National team manager Martinez hailed the defender’s performances this season, calling him a level above the rest.
“I used to think that the perfect player didn't exist, but Nuno is very close to that,” Martinez told TNT Sports.
“For me, Nuno Mendes is the best left-back I've ever seen. He can play out wide or inside. He's very fast and has great passing ability.
“Mendes and Vitinha are way above the rest, both at club level and in terms of their profile.”
Mendes played 16 Champions League games last season and the third most minutes of any player, with 1449, but the left-back’s stats backed Martinez’s claims.
He won the most duels (119), second-most tackles (30), and joint-second most interceptions (23).
Only team-mate Achraf Hakimi has more direct goal contributions than Mendes’ six as a defender in the competition, with nine.
Mendes also registered five assists and one goal in Portugal’s road to victory in the Nations League, with only Joshua Kimmich providing more assists (six).
The former Sporting player could still add one more trophy to his cabinet this season as PSG prepare for the Club World Cup. They start their campaign on June 15 against Atletico Madrid.