Football

Nottingham Forest Lodge Appeal Against English Premier League Points Deduction

Nottingham Forest issued a terse statement confirming the course of action, in contrast to their lengthy and indignant response when the sanction was initially handed out on March 18

Stats Perform
The points deduction dropped Forest into the Premier League's relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.
Nottingham Forest have lodged an appeal against the four-point penalty imposed last week for breaching Premier League financial rules. (More Football News)

Forest issued a terse statement confirming the course of action, in contrast to their lengthy and indignant response when the sanction was initially handed out on March 18.

The club’s statement on Monday read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four-point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“The club will not be making any further statement at this time.”

After the penalty, Nottingham Forest are in 18th position with nine games to play.
Nottingham Deducted Four Points For Financial Rules Breach, Now In EPL Relegation Zone

BY Stats Perform

The points deduction dropped Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.

The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61m.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105m over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22m per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

