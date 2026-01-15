Africa Cup Of Nations 2025-26: Hosts Morocco Seal Ticket To Finale As Yassine Bounou Denies Nigeria On Penalties
Host nation Morocco secured their spot in the final after a grueling penalty shootout victory over Nigeria. Following 120 minutes of goalless tactical chess, Morocco’s veteran keeper Yassine Bounou proved the difference, saving two penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi. Despite Nigeria's solid defensive display, their decision to substitute Victor Osimhen just before the shootout backfired. Youssef En-Nesyri converted the decisive spot-kick, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as Morocco aims for their first title since 1976.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE