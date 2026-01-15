Africa Cup Of Nations 2025-26: Hosts Morocco Seal Ticket To Finale As Yassine Bounou Denies Nigeria On Penalties

Host nation Morocco secured their spot in the final after a grueling penalty shootout victory over Nigeria. Following 120 minutes of goalless tactical chess, Morocco’s veteran keeper Yassine Bounou proved the difference, saving two penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi. Despite Nigeria's solid defensive display, their decision to substitute Victor Osimhen just before the shootout backfired. Youssef En-Nesyri converted the decisive spot-kick, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as Morocco aims for their first title since 1976.

Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-
Morocco players celebrate after winning after a penalty shootout during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-
Morocco players celebrate after winning after a penalty shootout during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Achraf Hakimi
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Brahim Abdelkader Díaz celebrate after winning the penalty shootout during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Oussama Targhalline
Morocco's Oussama Targhalline, left, and Nigeria's Alex Iwobi fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
Nigeria's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, left, and Morocco's Ismael Saibari fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Akor Adams
Nigeria's Akor Adams, left, and Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Victor Osimhen
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Brahim Abdelkader Díaz
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz , left, and Nigeria's Bruno Onyemaechi fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, left, and Nigeria's Calvin Bassey fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Nayef Aguerd
Morocco's Nayef Aguerd, left, and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
Nigeria vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations semifinal soccer-Morrocco fan
Morrocco fan cheers before the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
