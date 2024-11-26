Football

Premier League: Hammers Beat Magpies To Ease Pressure On Lopetegui

Newcastle’s winning run in the English Premier League came to an abrupt end when goals from Thomas Souček and Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave West Ham a surprise 2-0 win at St. James’ Park on Monday. The Hammers rose into 14th place and the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui was eased. The London club has been inconsistent all season and Monday’s win was just its fourth in 12 league games. West Ham was worth it in the end but the three points came courtesy of slack defending by the home side. Emerson whipped in an out-swinging corner after 10 minutes and, with Newcastle defenders rooted to the spot, Souček stole in to nod home the opener. Then eight minutes into the second half, captain Jarrod Bowen found Wan-Bissaka in the penalty box and he was left unchallenged and had time to fire an angled drive past Nick Pope.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Aaron Wan-Bissaka
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's scorer Aaron Wan-Bissaka with Tomas Soucek, left, and Jarrod Bowen, center, celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

West Ham United's scorer Aaron Wan-Bissaka, right, and his teammates Tomas Soucek, left, and Jarrod Bowen, center, celebrate their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

2/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Michail Antonio
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Michail Antonio, left, and Newcastle United's Lloyd Kelly, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, left, and Newcastle United's Lloyd Kelly, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

3/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Michail Antonio
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

4/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Crysencio Summerville
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, center, and and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, challenge for the ball | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, center, and and Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

5/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Michail Antonio
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Michail Antonio, center, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, center, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

6/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_Tomas Soucek
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

7/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

8/8
English Premier League soccer Newcastle United Vs West Ham football gallery_ Tomas Soucek
EPL 2024-25: West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
  2. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  3. Union Cabinet Announces PAN 2.0 Project To Advance Digital Experience Of Taxpayers
  4. Constitution Day: A Decade In The Battlefield Of Ideas
  5. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  3. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  4. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  5. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs