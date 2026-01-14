Newcastle Utd Vs Man City, EFL Cup SF: Cherki, Semenyo Hand MCFC Advantage Going Into 2nd Leg - In Pics
Manchester City asserted control in the first leg of the semi-final, building a two-goal advantage over Newcastle United ahead of the 2nd leg of the semi-final. The contest was evenly balanced until half-time, but City stepped up the tempo after the break, with Antoine Semenyo opening the scoring in the 53rd minute. Deep into stoppage time, Rayan Cherki capped the performance with a fine strike to make it 2–0. Manchester City now head into the second leg holding a commanding lead that could prove crucial in their push for a place in the final.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE