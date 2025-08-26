Football

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Ngumoha's Late Winner Delivers KO Punch To NUFC

Sixteen-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha scored a sensational last-gasp winner as Liverpool topped 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in a Premier League game for the ages on Monday. Newcastle played the second half with 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before halftime. Liverpool, 1-0 up at the break, went 2-0 ahead seconds into the new half and it looked like game over for Eddie Howe’s short-handed men. But captain Bruno Guimarães’ header against the run of play in the 57th minute gave Newcastle a lifeline and the 52,200 in St James’ Park found their voice to inspire their side to new heights. They erupted in the 88th when substitute William Osula got on the end of a long punt to poke the ball past Allison and level the scores.