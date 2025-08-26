Football

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Ngumoha's Late Winner Delivers KO Punch To NUFC

Sixteen-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha scored a sensational last-gasp winner as Liverpool topped 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in a Premier League game for the ages on Monday. Newcastle played the second half with 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before halftime. Liverpool, 1-0 up at the break, went 2-0 ahead seconds into the new half and it looked like game over for Eddie Howe’s short-handed men. But captain Bruno Guimarães’ header against the run of play in the 57th minute gave Newcastle a lifeline and the 52,200 in St James’ Park found their voice to inspire their side to new heights. They erupted in the 88th when substitute William Osula got on the end of a long punt to poke the ball past Allison and level the scores.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Arne Slot, Rio Ngumoha
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot hugs the winning scorer Rio Ngumoha after the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_1
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_2
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool players celebrate after a thrid goal during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Lewis Hall
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Lewis Hall in action in front of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_William Osula
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's William Osula, center, reacts after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Dan Burn
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Dan Burn tackles Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Bruno Guimaraes
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Sandro Tonali
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, left, and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Hugo Ekitike
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Hugo Ekitike
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Newcastle United vs Liverpool_Hugo Ekitike
English Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United vs Liverpool | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, left, and Newcastle's Fabian Schaer fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.

