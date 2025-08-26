Liverpool's manager Arne Slot hugs the winning scorer Rio Ngumoha after the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Liverpool players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Liverpool players celebrate after a thrid goal during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Lewis Hall in action in front of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's William Osula, center, reacts after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Dan Burn tackles Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, left, and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, left, and Newcastle's Fabian Schaer fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool in Newcastle, England.