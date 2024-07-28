Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he has held "really positive talks" with the club amid uncertainty over his future. (More Football News)
While Howe has reiterated his commitment to Newcastle, the former Bournemouth boss did suggest there were some frustrations over the club's dealings and concerns about how he would fit into a new structure under sporting director Paul Mitchell.
At the end of June, Newcastle had to cash in on youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to comply with the Premier League's financial rules.
Howe, meanwhile, has also been touted as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate, who resigned as England manager in the wake of the Three Lions' loss to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.
But speaking after Newcastle's friendly win over Hull City, Howe dismissed the suggestion he wants the final decision on the club's transfer activity while confirming he has held positive discussions with the hierarchy.
"It's not about having a final say" he said, as reported by The Athletic.
"I'm not going to say anything different to what I said before: collaboration.
"We’ve had really positive talks and we're trying to bring the right players for the football club.
"It's never about one person's decision and neither should it be. It's about a group of people coming together and making the right decisions, all for the benefit of the football club.
"Towards the end of collating information, that's when I'll have my input. There's a lot of work going on always through the year in terms of trying to bring players in.
"I've just been working every hour to make sure we're ready for next season."