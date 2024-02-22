New Manchester United Minority Owner Jim Ratcliffe Evokes Sir Alex Ferguson In First Interview

“We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbor and the other neighbor. They are the enemy at the end of the day,” Ratcliffe said. “There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them off their perch. Equally, we are the three great northern clubs who are very close to one another.

“They have been in a good place for a while and there are things we can learn from both of them. They have sensible organizations, great people within the organizations, a good, driven and elite environment that they work in. I am very respectful of them but they are still the enemy.”

Ratcliffe said it would not be an “overnight change.”