Netherlands Vs Finland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FIN?

Netherlands face Finland on matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers later tonight
Dutch side have a chance of increasing their lead in the points table where they sit at the summit
Netherlands vs Finland to be streamed live on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network
The Netherlands will be up against Finland later tonight for matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers. The match will get underway at the Johan Cruijff Arena later today from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.
This match holds a lot of importance for Netherlands as they can further solidify their chances of making it to World Cup finals next year in USA, Canada and Mexico.
The Oranje currently have 13 points to their name from 5 matches. They have won 4 times, drew once and have not lost a single game in the qualifiers so far. Ronald Koeman's men will be eager to punish their opponents Finland tonight and take another major step forward.
As for Finland, they will be duelling against Poland for the second spot in Group G. Both the teams are level on points but Polish team have a game in hand.
If Finland are to stay alive in the World Cup qualification contention, they must beat Netherlands tonight or hope Poland drop points against Lithuania in the other Group G fixture tomorrow.
Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and Where will Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers be played?
Netherlands will welcome Finland on matchday 8 of the European qualifiers on Sunday, October 12 at the Johan Cruijff Arena from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.
Where will the Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash telecast live in India?
The match between Netherlands and Finland will aired live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network.