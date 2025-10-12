Netherlands Vs Finland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch NED Vs FIN?

Netherlands are set to go against Finland on matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers at the Johan Cruijff Arena

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Netherlands Vs Finland Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers When Where To Watch
Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands, right, runs with the ball during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying match against Malta in Ta' Qali, Malta. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands face Finland on matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers later tonight

  • Dutch side have a chance of increasing their lead in the points table where they sit at the summit

  • Netherlands vs Finland to be streamed live on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network

The Netherlands will be up against Finland later tonight for matchday 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers. The match will get underway at the Johan Cruijff Arena later today from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.

This match holds a lot of importance for Netherlands as they can further solidify their chances of making it to World Cup finals next year in USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Oranje currently have 13 points to their name from 5 matches. They have won 4 times, drew once and have not lost a single game in the qualifiers so far. Ronald Koeman's men will be eager to punish their opponents Finland tonight and take another major step forward.

Ronald Koeman pictured during the Netherlands' draw with Poland - null
NED 1-1 POL, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Ronald Koeman Criticises Wasteful Netherlands In Draw Against Poland

BY Stats Perform

As for Finland, they will be duelling against Poland for the second spot in Group G. Both the teams are level on points but Polish team have a game in hand.

If Finland are to stay alive in the World Cup qualification contention, they must beat Netherlands tonight or hope Poland drop points against Lithuania in the other Group G fixture tomorrow.

Related Content

Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When and Where will Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers be played?

Netherlands will welcome Finland on matchday 8 of the European qualifiers on Sunday, October 12 at the Johan Cruijff Arena from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the Netherlands Vs Finland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash telecast live in India?

The match between Netherlands and Finland will aired live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network.

Published At:
