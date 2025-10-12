Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands, right, runs with the ball during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Malta and the Netherlands in Ta' Qali, Malta, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Matthias Brancaleone

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group G matchday 8 fixture between Netherlands and Finland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Netherlands, top of the group with a three-point lead over Poland, can take another step towards World Cup qualification with a win tonight. The Oranje won 4-0 against Malta in their last outing, with Cody Gakpo netting a brace. Finland, meanwhile, need a win to stay in contention for automatic qualification. However, they have lost their last five qualifiers to the Netherlands, and Jacob Friis’ side will need to be at their best to leave Amsterdam with a favourable result. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Netherlands vs Finland clash right here.

12 Oct 2025, 09:02:16 pm IST Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Recent Matches: Finland 0-2 Netherlands (WC Qualifiers, 2025)

Finland 0-2 Netherlands (Euro Qualifiers, 2011)

Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Euro Qualifiers, 2010)

12 Oct 2025, 08:47:56 pm IST Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Where To Watch? India: Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD

Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

Finland: YLE Areena, MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2 You can also follow the Netherlands vs Finland live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the NED vs FIN match.

12 Oct 2025, 08:28:50 pm IST Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Finland Starting XI Starting XI: Jesse Joronen (gk); Miro Tenho, Adam Stal, Ville Koski, Juho Lahteenmaki, Nikolai Alho; Leo Walta, Kaan Kairinen, Santeri Vaananen; Topi Keskinen, Oliver Antman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huuhkajat (@huuhkajat) Bench: Viljami Sinisalo (gk), Lucas Bergstrom (gk), Matti Peltola, Juhani Pikkarainen, Jere Uronen, Naatan Skytta, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki, Adrian Svanback, Benjamin Kallman, Joel Pohjanpalo, Casper Terho

12 Oct 2025, 08:28:24 pm IST Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Netherlands Starting XI Starting XI: Bart Verbruggen (gk); Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen; Memphis Depay View this post on Instagram A post shared by OnsOranje (@onsoranje) Bench: Robin Roefs (gk), Mark Flekken (gk), Jan Paul van Hecke, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Quilindschy Hartman, Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Wout Weghorst