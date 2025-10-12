Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Dutch Look To Tighten Group G Grip

Netherlands vs Finland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play action from the Group G fixture at Johan Cruyff Arena on October 12, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Netherlands vs Finland live score FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group G matchday 8
Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands, right, runs with the ball during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Malta and the Netherlands in Ta' Qali, Malta, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Matthias Brancaleone
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group G matchday 8 fixture between Netherlands and Finland at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Netherlands, top of the group with a three-point lead over Poland, can take another step towards World Cup qualification with a win tonight. The Oranje won 4-0 against Malta in their last outing, with Cody Gakpo netting a brace. Finland, meanwhile, need a win to stay in contention for automatic qualification. However, they have lost their last five qualifiers to the Netherlands, and Jacob Friis’ side will need to be at their best to leave Amsterdam with a favourable result. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Netherlands vs Finland clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Recent Matches:

  • Finland 0-2 Netherlands (WC Qualifiers, 2025)

  • Finland 0-2 Netherlands (Euro Qualifiers, 2011)

  • Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Euro Qualifiers, 2010)

Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

  • India: Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD

  • Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands

  • Finland: YLE Areena, MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2

You can also follow the Netherlands vs Finland live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the NED vs FIN match.

Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Finland Starting XI

Starting XI: Jesse Joronen (gk); Miro Tenho, Adam Stal, Ville Koski, Juho Lahteenmaki, Nikolai Alho; Leo Walta, Kaan Kairinen, Santeri Vaananen; Topi Keskinen, Oliver Antman

Bench: Viljami Sinisalo (gk), Lucas Bergstrom (gk), Matti Peltola, Juhani Pikkarainen, Jere Uronen, Naatan Skytta, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki, Adrian Svanback, Benjamin Kallman, Joel Pohjanpalo, Casper Terho

Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Netherlands Starting XI

Starting XI: Bart Verbruggen (gk); Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen; Memphis Depay

Bench: Robin Roefs (gk), Mark Flekken (gk), Jan Paul van Hecke, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Quilindschy Hartman, Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Wout Weghorst

Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Welcome!

Greetings, football fans, and welcome to the start of our live blog on the Netherlands vs Finland match. The action in Amsterdam is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
