Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Recent Matches:
Finland 0-2 Netherlands (WC Qualifiers, 2025)
Finland 0-2 Netherlands (Euro Qualifiers, 2011)
Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Euro Qualifiers, 2010)
Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
India: Sony LIV, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD
Netherlands: NPO 3, Canal+ Netherlands
Finland: YLE Areena, MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2
You can also follow the Netherlands vs Finland live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the NED vs FIN match.
Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Finland Starting XI
Starting XI: Jesse Joronen (gk); Miro Tenho, Adam Stal, Ville Koski, Juho Lahteenmaki, Nikolai Alho; Leo Walta, Kaan Kairinen, Santeri Vaananen; Topi Keskinen, Oliver Antman
Bench: Viljami Sinisalo (gk), Lucas Bergstrom (gk), Matti Peltola, Juhani Pikkarainen, Jere Uronen, Naatan Skytta, Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki, Adrian Svanback, Benjamin Kallman, Joel Pohjanpalo, Casper Terho
Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Netherlands Starting XI
Starting XI: Bart Verbruggen (gk); Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Donyell Malen; Memphis Depay
Bench: Robin Roefs (gk), Mark Flekken (gk), Jan Paul van Hecke, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Quilindschy Hartman, Xavi Simons, Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Wout Weghorst
Netherlands Vs Finland LIVE Score: Welcome!
Greetings, football fans, and welcome to the start of our live blog on the Netherlands vs Finland match. The action in Amsterdam is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.