Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Napoli Vs Cagliari Football Match Preview, Live Streaming: Napoli host Cagliari in a Serie A 2025-26 clash, in a repeat of last season's final fixture, where the hosts sealed the Scudetto

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
napoli-vs-cagliari-serie-a-2025-26-preview-live-streaming
Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Summary of this article

  • Napoli clinched the 2024-25 Scudetto with a 2-0 win over Cagliari at this very venue, and now they meet again

  • Gli Azzurri are unbeaten in 13 matches, and started this season with a confident 2-0 win over Sassuolo

  • Under new boss Fabio Pisacane, the Islanders drew 1-1 with Fiorentina after narrowly avoiding relegation last season

SSC Napoli welcome Cagliari Calcio to the iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples for their second match of the Serie A 2025-26 season on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Napoli vs Cagliari football match in Italy's top-flight league.

Antonio Conte's Napoli began their title defence with a 2-0 win over Sassuolo, extending their unbeaten run to 13 matches. Gli Azzurri, the Blues, claimed the Scudetto for the 4th time last season with defensive solidity and midfield control.

Interestingly, that title win was secured on the final day with a 2-0 victory over tonight's opponents at the same venue. Inter Milan, who entered the final day levelled on points, finished second, separated by 1 (82 to 81).

Cagliari, now managed by Fabio Pisacane, come into this fixture after a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina. They narrowly avoided relegation last season, finishing seventeenth under Davide Nicola.

The Islanders were the 1969-70 Italian league champions, after missing out on the title to Fiorentina the previous season by four points.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Napoli have dominated this fixture. In 48 previous meetings, they’ve won 24 times, drawn 17, and lost just eight. The Partenopei are also unbeaten in their last nine matches against Cagliari.

Napoli completed a league double over Cagliari during their latest title-winning run, 4-0 at home and 2-0 away.

Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio Live Streaming Details

When and where the Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played?

The Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio, Serie A match will be played on Sunday (August 31) at the iconic Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Where to watch the Napoli Vs Cagliari Calcio, Serie A 2025-26 match?

The Serie A 2025-26 games won't be available for telecast and live streaming in India.

Published At:
