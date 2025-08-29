Napoli Vs Cagliari, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Serie A champions welcome Cagliari in the league
Napoli started off with a victory over Sassuolo
Napoli have signed Kevin de Bruyne from Man City in the summer
Antonio Conte reaffirmed his belief that up to eight teams can win Serie A this season when asked about Napoli's chances of retaining the Scudetto in 2025-26.
Conte's side made a winning start to their Serie A title defence with an opening-day victory over Sassuolo, with Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne on target.
That result saw Napoli extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches (W8 D5), which is the longest streak across the top five leagues in Europe, but Conte was still not convinced.
However, Napoli return to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to face Cagliari this Saturday, an opponent they beat on the final day of 2024-25 to lift the Serie A crown.
"We won the Scudetto with authority, enduring pressure as well. What I expect is focus and intensity, like in that match," Conte added.
"We were a team that stepped onto the pitch knowing exactly what we wanted to do. It will be another game tomorrow, the second one, and Cagliari will want to confirm the good things they did against Fiorentina.
"So, if we think we're Napoli, and we'll win just because we have the Scudetto on our shirts, we'll make a big mistake. If we match the intensity that they will bring, then we'll deliver an excellent performance.
"As I said before the start of the season, it will be a very difficult league, as always. There will be a great balance. I see seven or eight well-equipped clubs, and there will be a real battle.
"I say this very honestly, it's going to be tough. There are seven, eight sides that are strong enough to aim for everything."
Conte is also hoping his Napoli side will be able to learn from the "masters" of the Champions League ahead of their return to Europe's top table this season.
Following the draw for the league phase of Europe's elite competition in midweek, Napoli's 10 games will see them face the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Benfica.
But having missed out on a spot in the Champions League in 2023-24, Conte acknowledged that while excited about the tournament, his side is focused on Cagliari this Saturday.
"We are delighted to participate in this competition," Conte told TMW. "It is the top competition a club can play in.
"From our side, there is enthusiasm and a desire to play, and we do it with a lot of humility, trying to learn from the masters of this tournament and those who have already won it, just like good students.
"Perhaps one day we will surpass our teachers. Right now, however, we are focused on the league because the next match is the most important one, against Cagliari, so our minds and focus are entirely on Cagliari."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Napoli – Scott McTominay
After winning the Serie A MVP award during a stellar first season in Naples, McTominay got himself up and running with an opening-day goal against Sassuolo last time out.
Among the players currently in the top flight, the Scotland international is the only player to reach double figures in goals this calendar year (10).
Indeed, no player in the competition has scored more headed goals than McTominay (four, level with Roberto Piccoli).
Cagliari – Yerry Mina
On the occasion of his 50th Serie A appearance, Mina put on an impressive showing for Cagliari last time out to help his team snatch a late point against Fiorentina on MD1.
Mina ended the contest with team-high totals for touches (72), accurate passes (48) and aerial duels won (three), and he will be keen to make his mark against the Scudetto holders.
MATCH PREDICTION: NAPOLI WIN
Napoli have only lost one of their last 28 Serie A matches against Cagliari (W19 D8), a defeat in September 2019 (0-1 at home). The Partenopei have won seven of their last eight meetings against the Sardi in the first half of the season, by an aggregate score of 21-3.
Conte's side are also unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A games (W8 D5), with their last defeat dating back to February vs Como. It's the longest current unbeaten streak in the top five European leagues.
Cagliari, meanwhile, have lost their last two league matches against Napoli without scoring and could lose three games in a row against the Partenopei without finding the net for the third time in Serie A, after 1966 and between 2017-2018.
Fabio Pisacane's team have also lost their last three Serie A away games against Napoli and have previously suffered four defeats in a row against the Partenopei on the road on two occasions, which came between 1966-1969 and 2011-2014.
In each of their previous nine Serie A seasons, Cagliari have never won their first two league games, while the last manager to win his first two meetings for the team in the top flight was Leonardo Semplici between February and March 2021.
But there are signs of hope for this weekend's visitors. No team faced fewer shots than Cagliari on MD1 (four, along with AC Milan), while they also attempted six shots on target, only fewer than Inter (nine) and Juventus (eight) so far in Serie A.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Napoli – 68.7%
Draw – 18.4%
Cagliari – 12.9%