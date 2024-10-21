Football

Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25: Manjappada Fight Back To Win Chaotic Kolkata Match - In Pics

Kerala Blasters registered a comeback win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Sunday, October 20. Mirjalol Kasimov opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute. Kwame Peprah equalised for the Blasters in the 67th minute, and Jesus Jimenez completed the comeback in the 75th to help the visitors take all three points.