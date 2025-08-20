WSL Transfers: England's Euro 2025 Super-sub Michelle Agyemang Agrees Brighton Loan

Agyemang spent last season with the Seagulls
She played a crucial role for Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses
Agyemang has been with Arsenal since the age of six
England's Euro 2025-winning striker Michelle Agyemang has rejoined Brighton on another season-long loan from Arsenal.
Agyemang, who spent last season with the Seagulls, played the role of super-sub as Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses successfully defended their European crown in Switzerland, scoring two vital goals.
She came off the bench to equalise in the 81st minute of England's quarter-final versus Sweden, then repeated the trick in the 96th minute against Italy in the last four.
Her efforts helped England battle to the trophy despite only leading for four minutes and 52 seconds across all three of their knockout-stage games (including stoppage time) – the shortest amount of time on record by any World Cup or Euro-winning team.
Agyemang has been with Arsenal since the age of six, making her senior debut for the Gunners as a 16-year-old in November 2022.
But with the Champions League winners counting Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord among their forward options, Agyemang will return to Brighton in order to get regular minutes.
The 19-year-old scored three goals in 17 Women's Super League appearances last season, helping Dario Vidosic's team finish fifth.
Arsenal's director of women's football, Clare Wheatley, told the club's website: "We're so proud of Michelle's achievements this summer and throughout her journey at Arsenal, from her first steps in our academy through to our first-team squad.
"After discussing closely with Michelle and her family, we have all agreed that this move will provide Michelle with a further opportunity to develop and grow, as she continues to progress as a young player and person."
Brighton host Aston Villa in their first game of the WSL season on September 7, with Arsenal facing the London City Lionesses one day earlier.