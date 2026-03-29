Mexico 0-0 Portugal, International Friendly: Goncalo Ramos Hits Post In Stalemate At Renovated Azteca

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, argues with Portugal's Pedro Neto during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, left, argues with Portugal's Pedro Neto during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Portugal in Mexico City, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano