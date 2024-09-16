Football

Meet Santosh Kashyap: New Head Coach Of Indian Women's Football Team

Santosh Kashyap's first assignment will be the SAFF Women's Championships to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30

India National Womens Football Team
India National Women's Football Team. Photo: X| Indian Football
info_icon

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday appointed Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the national senior women's team, replacing former international player Chaoba Devi at the helm of affairs. (More Football News)

Kashyap's first assignment will be the SAFF Women's Championships to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

A 29-member squad will camp in Goa from September 20 in preparation for the championships.

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League, managing clubs like Mohun Bagan, Aizawl FC and Mumbai FC among others.

The 58-year-old has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, and most recently of Odisha FC, in the Indian Super League.

Kashyap will have Priya PV as his assistant coach and Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar as the goalkeeper coach.

Team India's coach Igor Stimac after India's loss to Uzbekistan in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup - X/@stimac_igor
Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Coach Set To Receive His Settlement Dues - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Coaching the National Team is always an honour. I am grateful to the AIFF President, Shri Kalyan Chaubey, the technical committee, the technical department and other senior members of the federation for providing me the opportunity to coach the senior national women's team," Kashyap said in an AIFF release.

"I have full faith in the current set of players in the team. They are all bright players. But what we require to improve is technically. I am confident that I can give the needed input to the team members during the national camp."

Talking about the SAFF Women's Championships, he said, "I am aware that our result in the previous SAFF Championship didn't meet the expectations. But this time, with the right tactics, approach and decision-making ability, we can regain the title.

"Football has become an extremely competitive sport, especially at the international level. So, we shouldn’t take any team lightly.

"SAFF is only the first step. Thereafter, I have a bigger plan in mind. I am sure, this team is capable of delivering the goods."

List of 29 players for the Indian senior women's team camp in Goa:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Payal Ramesh Basude.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Mousumi Murmu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Yumlembam Pakpi Devi.

Midfielders: Anjana Thapa, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Hemam Shilky Devi, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth.

Forwards: Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi, Rimpa Haldar, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

