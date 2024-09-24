MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James

Arsenal cannot tone down their use of the dark arts after their fiery draw with Manchester City without losing the fight Mikel Arteta has instilled, believes David James. (More Football News)
The Gunners were moments away from a famous win at the home of their Premier League title rivals on Sunday, with Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes scoring to put them 2-1 up.
However, Leandro Trossard's first-half red card – the result of the Belgian kicking the ball away when already on a booking – allowed City to dominate the second period and John Stones broke Arsenal hearts with a 98th-minute equaliser.
City managed 28 shots to Arsenal's one after the interval, also recording an 87.6% possession share as the Gunners completed a mere 29 passes.
The home fans were infuriated with perceived time-wasting from Arsenal, who spent a total of nine minutes and four minutes over their goal-kicks in the match – the most by any team in a Premier League game this season.
The average delay at Arsenal restarts (goal-kicks, throw-ins and free-kicks) was 42.7 seconds, with only Aston Villa versus Wolves (47.3) taking longer this term.
Arsenal's antics have got them into trouble of late, though, with Trossard's red card coming after Declan Rice was sent off for a similar incident in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.
Speaking to Stats Perform, James conceded Arsenal's ploys were frustrating but said it was part of their DNA.
"Declan Rice got booked yesterday as well for time-wasting," James said. "He had a free-kick, it was probably the longest spell Arsenal had in City’s half in the second half, I think for about 30 seconds!
"I don't know how long he was on the ball for, but it seemed a short period of time to get the booking considering David Raya taking goal-kicks seemed to take an age.
"I timed one incident where it was 25 seconds by the time he got off the floor and kicked the ball. I thought the rules were sort of within a reasonable amount of time.
"This was repeated time and again, taking time over goal-kicks, but there was not even an instruction or an indication from the referee for him to speed things up.
"With regards to Arteta and the Arsenal players, I think it's actually quite wonderful. As much as it frustrates me because it's against the rules, it is quite wonderful that he wants his team to push the limits.
"I think with that, you're going to end up with a few points, Trossard kicking the ball away and getting sent off or Declan Rice getting sent off.
"If they tone that bit down, then they have to tone everything else down. Then possibly we don't see as exciting an Arsenal side as we have for the last couple of years."
Referee Michael Oliver had his work cut out on Sunday, with controversy over both of Arsenal's goals.
City were unhappy with Arsenal taking a quick free-kick when Kyle Walker had been called over to speak to Oliver in the build-up to their equaliser, while some have suggested Gabriel Martinelli fouled Ederson when Gabriel headed in the Gunners' second.
"I thought the referee on the field got everything right," James said. "Trossard was booked for the second yellow card for kicking the ball away, not for the foul.
"When you see the replay, he boots the ball away after the whistle has gone. That's the booking, and it was his second booking, so that's a sending off. That's fine.
"With regard to Martinelli, I don't think Oliver would have seen it, and therefore, he wouldn't have been able to call that decision.
"He stopped Ederson from getting the ball, therefore it shouldn’t be allowed. So, this isn’t an on-field issue. I think this is more about VAR."