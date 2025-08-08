Matthijs De Ligt Says 'Lot More To Come' After Debut Manchester United Season

Matthijs de Ligt is backing himself to do well ahead of his second season at Manchester United
The 25-year-old missed the latter stages of the 2024-25 campaign with a foot and knee injury
United open the new season at Old Trafford on August 17 against Arsenal
Matthijs de Ligt is confident that there is "a lot more to come" from him in his second season at Manchester United.
De Ligt arrived from Bayern Munich in August 2024, making 42 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at Old Trafford.
The 25-year-old missed the latter stages of the 2024-25 campaign with a foot and knee injury, seeing him unable to compete in United's Europa League final defeat.
Despite his absence, he won 82 of his 131 aerial duels for the Red Devils last season, a total only bettered by fellow defensive partner Harry Maguire (105).
However, his debut campaign in Manchester was overshadowed by United's struggles on the pitch.
United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish last term, ending the season in 15th. They were also beaten in the Europa League final by Tottenham, bringing up their 20th defeat in all competitions, their most since losing 22 in 1973-74.
And speaking ahead of the new Premier League season, which begins for United at Old Trafford on August 17 against Arsenal, De Ligt is ready to show what he's made of
"I feel there's still a lot more to come," De Ligt said.
"Sometimes me and other football fans forget I'm still 25, and as a centre-back you're normally in your prime at 28 or 29, so in that way, I'm still quite young."
In an attempt to overcome last season's disappointment, United have spent big in the summer, with three signings arriving through the door at Old Trafford.
Bryan Mbeumo has joined from Brentford for a reported £71m transfer fee after a stellar campaign in 2024-25 under Thomas Frank.
Indeed, Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals – a tally bettered by only Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22).
His 27 goal involvements ranked behind only Isak (29) and Salah (47) in the top-flight last term, with his signing followed up by another attacking addition in Matheus Cunha.
Cunha made 33 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season, finishing the campaign with a team-high 15 goals, while also registering six assists.
The Brazilian also created 57 chances, more than any of his team-mates, and had 110 shots (44 on target), more than any of the United players managed.
United are aiming to improve in the forward areas, having scored just 44 goals in 38 league games, with only Everton (42), Ipswich Town (36), Leicester City (33) and Southampton (26) netting fewer.
And De Ligt has been impressed by Mbeumo and Cunha, saying: "Bryan [Mbeumo] has already scored some good goals in training. Matheus is training really well.
"He's at a new club, new environment, but you see he's already chatting and making jokes with team-mates. So I think that's also a really good adaptation from him.
"[Cunha] is a really technical player – Brazilian flair, really good with the ball, but also really fast. I didn't expect that."