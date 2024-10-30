Manchester United's Next Manager: Sporting CP Confirm Red Devils' Interest In Amorim

Sporting CP confirmed they have received an approach from Manchester United for their manager, Ruben Amorim. (More Football News)
The reigning Primeira Liga champions also said the Old Trafford club have "expressed interest" in paying the €10million (£8.3m) release clause in their boss' contract.
United are in the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Erik ten Hag on Monday, with the club 14th in the Premier League after nine games this season.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken charge as interim head coach, though Sporting confirmed in a statement to Portugal's financial regulator, the CMVM, that interest had been received.
"Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the 10 million euro release clause," it read.
Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in 2021, and repeated the achievement with the Lisbon club last season.
He has overseen 156 games in charge of Sporting in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, recording 120 wins.
Amorim's 76.92% win ratio in the competition is the best of any Sporting coach on record to have overseen more than two matches in the Primera Liga.
So far this season, his side has won all nine of their league games, and have taken seven points from their first three Champions League matches.
Should the 39-year-old be appointed, he would be the seventh Portuguese boss to manage in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho, Marco Silva, Nuno Espirito Santo, Andre Villas-Boas, Bruno Lage and Carlos Carvalhal.
Sporting are in action on Tuesday against Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup, which could prove to be Amorim's final game at the helm.