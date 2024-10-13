Football

Man United 3-0 Spurs, Women's Premier League: Marc Skinner's Side Continue Their Positive Start

Skinner's team moved level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League thanks to goals from Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier on Sunday

Man-Utd
Man Utd beat Spurs 3-0
info_icon

Manchester United made light work of Tottenham as Marc Skinner's side continued their perfect start to the 2024-25 campaign with a 3-0 win. (More Football News)

Skinner's team moved level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League thanks to goals from Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier on Sunday.

Terland, a summer signing from Brighton, opened her account for United with a quickfire double at the end of the first half at Leigh Sports Village.

The Norway international drilled in after Celin Bizet hit the crossbar, and the latter subsequently teed up Terland's second five minutes later.

United captain Le Tissier settled the contest from the penalty spot following Ashleigh Neville's handball just before the hour mark.

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal can still win the Women's Super League title - null
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea, WSL: Jonas Eidevall Fails To Concede Title Hopes After Loss

BY Stats Perform

The Red Devils thrashed Spurs 4-0 in their last competitive meeting - the FA Cup final in May - and are now unbeaten in 11 WSL matches against them.

Indeed, this was their ninth win over Spurs in the competition, with United having only beaten Everton on as many occasions.

Data Debrief: United's pristine record

As well as picking up three wins from as many WSL matches, United are yet to concede a goal this season - the only team to have shut all of their opponents out so far.

Skinner continued his impressive record against Spurs, and is now unbeaten in his last eight meetings with them.

It has been a poor start for Spurs, meanwhile. After beating Crystal Palace 4-0 in their opener, they are now winless in three (D1 L2). Only in 2020-21 (0) have Tottenham had one or fewer wins across their opening four top-flight matches of a campaign.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Fans In Disbelief As PCB Drops Babar, Shaheen From Test Squad
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Dismissed; IND-W 39/1 (5 Overs), AUS-W 151/8
  3. England Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 3 Report: Tanush Kotian’s Five-Wicket Haul Fuels Mumbai's Comeback Against Baroda
  5. Ranji Trophy Group B Day 2 Report: Himachal Pradesh Maintain Upper Hand Over Uttarakhand
Football News
  1. Who Will Win The Ballon d'Or? Cafu And Dida Back Vinicius Junior
  2. Man United 3-0 Spurs, Women's Premier League: Marc Skinner's Side Continue Their Positive Start
  3. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
  4. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  5. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  2. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  3. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  4. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Receive Grand Welcome After Bail, Sparking Controversy
  2. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  5. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  2. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  4. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  5. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know