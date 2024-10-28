Football

Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal

Erik ten Hag, who was only rewarded with a new contract in the summer following a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, had won just one of his last eight matches in charge

Erik ten Hag sacked
Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Man Utd
Manchester United have parted company with Erik ten Hag. (More Football News)

United lost 2-1 to West Ham on Sunday, and that defeat at London Stadium has proved the final straw for the club's ownership.

The Dutchman, who was only rewarded with a new contract in the summer following a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, had won just one of his last eight matches in charge.

United confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ten Hag, who joined the club from Ajax in 2022, had left his role.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the statement read.

United announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined Ten Hag's coaching staff this past summer, will take charge as interim head coach during the club's search for a permanent replacement.

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League, having won three and lost four of their opening nine games. They have also drawn all three of their Europa League matches.

Ten Hag can point to his side missing chances this season – in fact, United have the biggest negative differential between expected goals and goals scored in the Premier League this season (eight goals scored from 14.6 xG).

However, defensively they have been poor for large swathes of Ten Hag's tenure. Indeed, since his first Premier League match in charge in August 2022, United have registered an xG against (xGA) of 136.

While they have only conceded 112 goals, their xGA is the fifth-worst of any ever-present Premier League side in that time.

Ten Hag departs having led United to two trophies – the EFL Cup in 2022-23 and last season's FA Cup.

