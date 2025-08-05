Manchester United: Harry Maguire Wants No Excuses This Season From MUFC

Harry Maguire insisted Manchester United have no excuses for underperforming this season after missing out on European football.
The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their lowest in the top-flight since they were relegated in 1974, and missed out on Champions League qualification after losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham.
Ruben Amorim’s side will subsequently only take part in domestic competitions for the 2025-26 campaign, starting with a league fixture against Arsenal on August 17.
United have already enjoyed some success this season, emerging victorious in the Premier League Summer Series having faced Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton.
Maguire believes that no European football, along with a full pre-season with Amorim, leaves the team with no reason to repeat the struggles of last season.
“I just want to be part of a successful team this season,” Maguire told MUTV.
“I think last season was a tough season for everyone individually, but also as a team, as a squad, as a club.
“This season, there are no excuses. We're going to have a lot of time to prepare for the Premier League games, and we've got to make sure we're ready.
“So, for myself, it's making sure I'm available, I'm fit, I'm ready to go, and give everything I can to this team and this club.
“It's something that [Amorim] reiterated, that we didn't have enough time on the training pitch. This pre-season, it's been tough on the legs, but the majority of it has been tactical.
“So, it's nice to do the drills that are tactical rather than running around poles and running around the pitch.
“It's been an enjoyable pre-season, but a pre-season that we've all learnt from. We know the system a lot better, and we've just got to take that into the games now.”