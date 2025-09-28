Man City 5-1 Burnley, Premier League: Esteve Own Goals, Haaland Double Seal Win At Etihad

Erling Haaland starred with two goals, breaking a record as Manchester City defeated Burnley 5-1, lifting them to fourth in the English Premier League 2025-26 table

Manchester City vs Burnley English Premier League 2025-26 Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City against Burnley.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City won 5-1 against Burnley in English Premier League 2025-26

  • Erling Haaland scored two goals, becoming the highest-scoring Norwegian in the league

  • Maxime Esteve scored two own goals, a rare feat in Premier League history

Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, with Maxime Esteve turning in two own goals while Erling Haaland bagged a stoppage-time brace.

Hosts City took the lead after just 12 minutes when Jeremy Doku's low shot at the near-post was parried by Martin Dubravka, only for Esteve to deflect haphazardly into his own net as he tried to reach the rebound before an onrushing Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession but struggled to create many clear-cut chances, allowing Jaidon Anthony to draw level with a close-range finish that deflected off Ruben Dias seven minutes before the interval.

City came out sharper after the break, regaining their lead as Haaland teed up Matheus Nunes for a crashing volley with a smart header on the hour mark.

Esteve then turned into his own net once more just four minutes later, this time from a low Nunes cross chased by Oscar Bobb.

Haaland then ran riot over the Clarets' fatigued defence with two close-range finishes in the space of three stoppage-time minutes to seal a comfortable win for the Citizens. 

The win sees City move up to fourth place in the table on 10 points, while Burnley remain just one point above the drop zone in 17th place.

Data Debrief: Esteve turns in twice while Haaland sets new record

Haaland's late show ensured a comfortable win for City, and the Norwegian has started the season in terrific form.

His two goals on Saturday saw him become the highest scoring Norwegian in the history of the league on 93 goals, surpassing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91).

Haaland has now scored eight Premier League goals this season, including six in his last four matches – his longest hot streak since a run of five games between August and September 2024.

Owing to his clinical finishing, City heavily outperformed their expected goals (xG) of 2.09, while Burnley struggled to create opportunities, managing a meagre 0.40 xG.

Esteve, meanwhile, had a day to forget. He became only the sixth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in the same game and the first since Craig Dawson did so for Wolves against Everton in December 2024.

