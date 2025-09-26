Kyle Walker returns to Etihad Stadium with Burnley on September 27
Pep Guardiola called Walker one of the greatest fullbacks ever
Walker spent 8 trophy-laden years at Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Kyle Walker as "one of the greatest fullbacks ever", ranking him with Cafu and Javier Zanetti, ahead of his return to Etihad Stadium with Burnley on Saturday, September 27. England defender Walker, 35, will face City for the first time since his departure after eight trophy-laden years, some spent as captain.
Guardiola cited former Brazil international Cafu, ex-Argentina defender Zanetti, and France great Lilian Thuram, confirming that Walker "absolutely" should be rated as highly as such right-backs.
"One of the greatest fullbacks ever," Guardiola said about Walker. "When you had to control that side with the wingers, I slept like a baby before the games with Kyle there. He could handle top, top-class wingers in the world with his speed."
Walker's Manchester City Legacy
Walker spent eight years at Manchester City, securing six English Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and six domestic cups. He spent part of last season on loan at AC Milan before an off-season move to promoted side Burnley.
However, his standards slipped last season, which led to him losing his place in the team. Guardiola described Walker as "an incredible figure in the locker room" and noted he was "always being there in the good and the bad moments."
"Of course (last) season was tough for everyone, for him, for all of us," the Spanish manager said. "But I don’t like to judge one behavior for a short period of time. He was unbelievable."
Pep Guardiola also confirmed Erling Haaland is fit to play for Man City in the upcoming match against Burnley. Haaland had experienced a minor back complaint after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.
(With AP Inputs)