Pep Guardiola's Furious Kick Captured In Viral Post Feat. Riccardo Calafiori And Mikel Arteta

Arsenal tried it all against Manchester City on Sunday in the latest chapter of the Premier League’s new heavyweight rivalry as the two 'rivals' finished 2-2 in the top of the table clash at the Etihad

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori (number 33), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Arsenal Football Club drew 2-2 at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday, September 22 at the Etihad Stadium in this blockbuster English Premier League (EPL) 2024-25 fixture. (More Football News)

The Gunners came into this fixture with some key absentees that included club captain Martin Odegaard against the reigning champions City. However, the start of the fixture welcomed in some controversies as well as eyeballs with City's star midfielder Rodri leaving the field due to an injury.

City took the lead through star forward Erling Haaland, who brought up his 100th club goal as well at the Etihad against Arsenal. However, the Gunners responded with a brilliant goal from new-recruit Riccardo Calafiori, who started his first game in the PL.

The Italian defender, who was deployed as left-back, was assisted by Gabriel Martinelli as he hit a long-range goal to quieten the home crowd as well enrage the Spanish City boss, who reacted angrily by kicking his seat.

Check the pic here -

“It’s unbelievable what we have done," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said after the high-octane clash.

However, the Gunners put their City blues away when they thumped lower-league opposition Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made a statement in his first senior start, while new signing Raheem Sterling also scored his first goal since joining from Chelsea.

