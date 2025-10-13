Luis Suarez Scores 600th Career Goal: A Look At Inter Miami Star's Historic Milestone

Luis Suarez scored his 600th goal in Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Atlanta United
He previously played for Nacional, Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Gremio
He has scored 69 goals for Uruguay in 143 matches, and overall, averages 0.58 goals per game across 1,025 outings
Luis Suarez celebrated the milestone of his 600th career goal after netting in Inter Miami's win over Atlanta United.
Suarez scored Miami's third goal in a 4-0 rout in MLS on Saturday.
That marked his 42nd goal for the club, in what was his 82nd appearance.
And it took the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward to 600 goals overall for club and country.
"If I say that I dreamed it, I'm lying. I never thought I'd achieve something like this in my career," Suarez wrote in a social media post.
"Thanks to all the clubs I was at, to the national team, to my team-mates, coaches, officials, to my family and to the fans. They are all part of this achievement."
The breakdown: Suarez's career goals
Suarez is Uruguay's record goalscorer, having netted 69 times in 143 appearances.
The 38-year-old began his career with Nacional in his homeland, and returned for a second spell in the 2022-23 campaign.
Across 51 appearances for Nacional in total, Suarez scored 20 goals.
Suarez's first foray into European football took him to Groningen, where he scored 15 goals in 37 games.
He then plundered 111 goals in 159 matches for Ajax, with that form attracting Liverpool's interest in 2011.
In three-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool, Suarez scored 82 times in 133 appearances before heading to Barca, where he formed a formidable attack with Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Suarez struck 198 goals for the Blaugrana before leaving for Atletico Madrid in 2020, helping Diego Simeone's team win LaLiga in his first season in the Spanish capital.
He registered 34 goals in 83 games for Atleti.
Twenty-nine of his goals came for Brazilian club Gremio, where he spent a year before again linking up with Messi and fellow former Barca team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Miami.
Suarez has played 1,025 career games, meaning he averages 0.58 goals per match.