Football

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, EFL Cup 2025-26: Reds Win But Lose Hugo Ekitike Through Red Card

Hugo Ekitike’s celebrations were cut short when he was shown a red card after firing Liverpool into the third round of the English League Cup with a late winner against Southampton on Tuesday. The striker will now be suspended for the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool later confirmed. Ekitike converted from close range in the 85th minute to secure a 2-1 win at Anfield after second-tier Southampton had threatened to force a penalty shootout. But his joy turned to anguish when he was sent off for a second yellow card after taking off his shirt during his celebrations.