Liverpool's manager Arne Slot applauds the fans after the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa controls the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Southampton's Shea Charles, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Southampton's Cameron Archer, right, holds Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexander Isak, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Wataru Endo falls as Southampton's Casper Jander goes for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones, left, and Wataru Endo stop Southampton's Cameron Archer during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, left, and Southampton's Flynn Downes vie for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Southampton's Adam Armstrong makes an attempt to score during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Players observe a minute of silence for the former Liverpool women's manager Matt Beard before the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.