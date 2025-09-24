Football

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, EFL Cup 2025-26: Reds Win But Lose Hugo Ekitike Through Red Card

Hugo Ekitike’s celebrations were cut short when he was shown a red card after firing Liverpool into the third round of the English League Cup with a late winner against Southampton on Tuesday. The striker will now be suspended for the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool later confirmed. Ekitike converted from close range in the 85th minute to secure a 2-1 win at Anfield after second-tier Southampton had threatened to force a penalty shootout. But his joy turned to anguish when he was sent off for a second yellow card after taking off his shirt during his celebrations.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_1
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot applauds the fans after the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Federico Chiesa
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa controls the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

3/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Hugo Ekitike
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Shea Charles
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Southampton's Shea Charles, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

5/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Cameron Archer
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Southampton's Cameron Archer, right, holds Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

6/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Alexander Isak
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Alexander Isak, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

7/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Wataru Endo
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Wataru Endo falls as Southampton's Casper Jander goes for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Curtis Jones
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Curtis Jones, left, and Wataru Endo stop Southampton's Cameron Archer during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Rio Ngumoha
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, left, and Southampton's Flynn Downes vie for the ball during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

10/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_Adam Armstrong
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Southampton's Adam Armstrong makes an attempt to score during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

11/11
English Football League Cup Liverpool vs Southampton EFL match photos_ Matt Beard
EFL Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Southampton | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Players observe a minute of silence for the former Liverpool women's manager Matt Beard before the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  2. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  4. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

  5. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  3. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  4. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  3. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  4. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

  5. Mali, Burkina Faso, And Niger Withdraw From International Criminal Court

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures